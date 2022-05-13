Indiana Dunes State Park will have a lunar eclipse party Sunday night at the beach pavilion.

A Naturalist will be on hand for this special night program at the Indiana Dunes State Park Beach.

They will have their telescopes and take a look at the changing color of the moon from the telescopes as it comes into full eclipse. Constellation talks and lunar treats will be provided.

Check the park’s Facebook page for cancellation due to clouds and inclement weather.

Timing of the eclipse: 9:27 p.m. partial eclipse begins, 10:29 pm total eclipse begins, 11:11 p.m. is the maximum eclipse and 11:53 p.m. total eclipse ends.