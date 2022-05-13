The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced in their newest edition of “Felon Friday” they are looking for a man who was found guilty Wednesday on four counts of child molesting.

In February of 2020, the LCSO began a sex offense investigation where 50-year-old David Powers II was identified as the accused. Later that same month, Powers was arrested for two counts of child molesting, as a level 1 felony and two counts of Child Molesting, as a level 4 felony. On June 9, 2020, a cash bond was posted on behalf of Powers and he was released from the La Porte County Jail.

Last Friday, Powers appeared in La Porte County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference. However on Monday, Powers failed to appear for his jury trial. The court moved to hold the trial in the absence of Powers. He was found guilty by a jury of his peers on Wednesday on all four counts of child molesting. Now, a bench warrant exists with nationwide extradition limits for the arrest of Powers.

Police say if you know the whereabouts of Powers, you are encouraged to provide your anonymous tips to Sergeant Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST). Sergeant Swanson can be reached by calling or texting (219) 363-9623.