A 3-year-old girl who went missing in Michigan City on Thursday has died, the Michigan City Police Department announced.

On Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a call about a missing 3-year-old child from the 400 Block of Long Beach Lane.

Officers responded immediately to the area and began gathering and processing information. Officers searched the area and spoke with witnesses. Detectives and other police personnel arrived on scene to assist in the search.

Officers located the child along the north shoreline of Clare Lake, just off Fairway Drive.

First responders pulled the child from the water and immediately started and continued life-saving measures until the child was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City by LaPorte County EMS. Medical professionals worked for hours but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the child.

WIMS will continue to follow this story.