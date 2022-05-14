Two bridge deck overlay projects will begin on or after Monday, May 16.

U.S. 12/Columbus Drive over Kennedy Ave will be reduced to one lane in each direction through early August, and 169th Ave/15th Ave over State Road 912/Cline Ave will be reduced to one lane in each direction through mid-September.

The outside right lanes will be closed in each direction during phase one, and the inside left lanes will be closed during phase two for both projects.

Bridge deck overlays are preventative maintenance projects that prolong the life of the bridge.