LaPorte County Law Enforcement hosted the 2022 LaPorte County Peace Officers Memorial Service Friday at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.

United States District Attorney Clifford Johnson was the keynote speaker. The event was celebrated with families, friends, and fellow officers, honoring 15 of Line of Duty Deaths in LaPorte County.

The event kicked off Police Week 2022.

Communities across the United States will honor and remember those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind.

This year, the names of 619 officers killed in the line of duty (319 fatalities were COVID-19-related) are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These 619 officers include 472 officers who were killed during 2021, plus 147 officers who died in previous years, but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now.

The names of all 619 fallen officers nationwide were formally dedicated Friday during the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

For more information about National Police Week, please visit https://nleomf.org/policeweek