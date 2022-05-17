A boost in the health and fitness of Franciscan Health employees is matched by a boost in the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Employee Emergency Fund, thanks to a challenge won by a team in Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center.

Franciscan WellCare completed its 12-week Healthy You in ’22 program, with more than 400 co-workers participating. Money collected through a small entry fee helped pay for prizes for those who met their goal. The “Womb Raiders” team in Michigan City had the top performance based on weight loss and activity points.

The team received not only a traveling trophy, but also had $1,000 donated on its behalf to the Franciscan Health Foundation for its Employee Emergency Fund. “The Franciscan Health Employee Emergency Fund provides interest-free loans in times of unexpected need. It’s wonderful to see staff blessing their co-workers in this very thoughtful way,” said Debbie Tatum, Franciscan Health Foundation director of development.

Womb Raiders co-captain Patty DeStefano, Family Birth Center manager, said, “It was such a fun group effort, collecting our weights weekly and getting motivated by who was down the most that week. Everyone is doing a great job of getting healthy and we are going into the summer in great shape.”

Co-captain Rebecca Billings, RN, added, “The hardest part is getting started. Once you take that step it gets easier. It was so nice working with a group as we held each other accountable.”

Other members of the Womb Raiders team were Steph Batz, RN, Emily Patterson Ballinger, RN, Penny Boggs, RN, Lori Williams, RNC, Jenna Phillips, RN, and Cindy Isabel, RNC.

To learn more or to donate to the Franciscan Health Employee Emergency Fund, go online at franciscanhealthfoundation.org/programs/employee-emergency-fund or call (219) 661-3401.