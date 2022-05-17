Representatives of various civic organizations attended the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) Awards Ceremony on May 12 to present their respective awards to cadets. The ceremony was held to recognize the MCJROTC cadets for significant achievements in numerous program activities such as military drill, marksmanship, physical fitness, community service, and superior academic performance. Cadet Major Declan Rice also received an academic scholarship from the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League.

The following cadets were recipients of the following civic organization awards:

-Daughters of the American Revolution: Cadet Corporal Alexandra Reed for demonstrating the spirit of patriotism by her academic and community service record.

-Sons of the American Revolution: Cadet Gunnery Sergeant Tristan Sherwood for his dedication to the ideals of our Founding Fathers by his superior academic and leadership record. Tristan has earned a 4.0 grade point average and is also a strong contender to be one of the co-captains for next school year’s football team.

-American Legion Scholastic Award: Cadet Corporal Matthew Wilson, for earning a 4.0 grade point average

American Legion Military Award: Cadet Corporal Marcus Mantel, for his superior performance on the Military Drill Team.

Veterans of Foreign Wars: Cadet Corporal Keith Hawley, for making the most improvement during the school year.

Women Marines Association: Cadet Corporal Danielle Burgess for being the female cadet with the most community service.

There are a number of community service commitments through the end of the school year and during the summer in which cadets will apply their talents and time. Cadets will also attend their week-long leadership camp in Wisconsin, practice military drill, along with selected cadets attending the National Military Drill Camp in Texas and the Senior Leadership Camp in Pennsylvania. All of these activities are done at no cost to the cadet or MCHS. They are completely funded by the Marine Corps.