The Town of Porter Police Department is reporting that a suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Porter County.

Police said on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call about a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in the 1400 block of West U.S. Highway 20. It was reported to dispatch that the suspect displayed a firearm.

Officers from the Porter, Burns Harbor, and Chesterton Police Departments responded to the area. Officers immediately began canvassing the area for the stolen vehicle and began interviewing witnesses and victims at the scene.

Officers learned that an unknown suspect brandishing a firearm approached a female who was pumping gas and demanded her car keys. The female was able to remove her children from the vehicle and take shelter inside of the gas station.

While fleeing in the stolen vehicle, the suspect fired at least one round. No injuries were reported, however; officers did locate damage to a neighboring residential neighborhood believed to be caused by gunfire.

While officers were at the scene, information was obtained that the suspect in possession of the stolen vehicle was westbound on Interstate 94. The information was relayed to neighboring jurisdictions. Moments later, officers from several agencies in Lake County and the Indiana State Police located the stolen vehicle.

A short police pursuit ensued which led to the suspect being apprehended. The investigation into the pursuit of the stolen vehicle is being investigated by the Indiana State Police.

Chief Todd Allen would like to remind the public that this incident was isolated and that those responsible are now in police custody. Police say there is no longer any active threat to the community.

Anybody with information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Tawni Komisarcik at 219-926- 7611. The Porter Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

The suspect’s name was not released.