There will be a repair/replacement of the CSX Crossings at Ohio Street and Tilden Avenue in Michigan City, the city says.

The city says CSX has finally agreed to make all of the repairs and replacements at both locations.

The city says that in speaking directly to the crews at the two sites, the crews are projecting to be fully opened by this Friday, pending any issues that may arise.

The city says as soon as the crews give the clearance of completion all of the barricades and detours will be removed and both locations will be open to full use.