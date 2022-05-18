The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) has announced the 2022 Hoosier Star finalists.

Youth:

Lauren Eggleston, South Bend

Savannah Holley, Michigan City

Luke Housman, Rensselaer

Krishaa Motycka, Terre Haute

Addison Stout, Fort Wayne

Adult:

Laurel Blankenship, La Porte

Maddy Haskell, Lake Station

Jessica Johnson, Michigan City

Shania Povlock, La Porte

Julia Thorn, Crown Point

These 10 individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of Hoosier Star.

The 1st place Adult and Youth winners will receive a $1,000 prize. The 2nd place Adult and Youth winners will receive a $500 prize.

Each finalist will sing a song of their choice with musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte on Saturday, September 17. The competition begins at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to the live performance, this event will be live streamed as a pay-per-view on the LCSO’s website www.lcso.net . Ticket and pay-per-view information will be provided prior to the event.