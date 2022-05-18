Three Felony arrests were recently made during recent Violent Crime Reduction (VCR) patrols in response to the recent increase in gun violence in Michigan City.

Police Chief Dion Campbell has immediately implemented Violent Crime Reduction (VCR) patrols to proactively combat this violence in Michigan City.

Three officers made the arrests of the three separate individuals on Thursday, May 12, while working VCR Patrols.

At around 10:30 p.m., a vehicle was observed driving at excessive speeds and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Nicholus Wilke of Michigan City, was found to have outstanding warrants out of Porter County for OWI causing death , possession of cocaine, and possession of a syringe. Wilke was taken into custody without incident.

At around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Willard Avenue and Greene Street in reference to a subject with a weapon. Officers received additional information that the suspect had fled the area in an SUV. An officer located the vehicle in the area and the driver was identified as 28-year-old Ashely Sheets of Michigan City. The officer then confirmed there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Porter County for theft. Sheets was taken into custody without incident.

At 11:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Washington Street and 5th Street, when he observed a moving violation by an SUV. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the assistance of another officer and K9. A free air sniff was conducted, and the K9 alerted on the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, narcotics were located along with a handgun. Through the course of the investigation Officers determined that the driver, 33-year-old Charles Mojica, of Michigan City was in possession of the firearm. Mojica was taken into custody and charged with serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

On Friday, May 13, formal charges were filed on Mojica with assistance of the LaPorte County Prosecutors Office. Mojica was formally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana. As of Monday Mojica was being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $20,000.00 cash bond.

The Michigan City Police Department stated, “Chief Dion Campbell would like to assure the public that MCPD is going to take any and all necessary steps to curb the outbreak in violence in Michigan City. These extra patrols will be used to combat any outbreak of violence and maintain peace in our City.”