Purdue University Northwest (PNW) graduates should possess three key character traits — integrity, respect and courageousness — in order to be more successful in their careers and lives, keynote speaker Alfredo “Al” Sori, a 1989 PNW graduate, prescribed to the Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 15 at PNW’s spring commencement ceremony.

Sori, who graduated from PNW with a bachelor’s degree in construction management, was a longtime leader and manager of large-scale construction operations and industrial engineering projects with Kiewit, Inc. He most recently served as division manager of Kiewit subsidiary Mass Electric Transportation before retiring.

The university hosted an outdoor ceremony south of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building on the Hammond campus.

PNW’s spring 2022 graduating class consists of 976 candidates, including 856 earning baccalaureate degrees and 120 earning master’s degrees.

Chancellor’s Medallion Recipients

Nine students were presented a Chancellor’s Medallion during commencement for earning the highest grade point average in each of PNW’s five academic colleges.

The medallion recipients are:

College First Name, Last Name Hometown State Business Raymond Kosinski Dyer IN Business Tyler Stoeger Geneseo IL Business Summer Witvoet Munster IN Engineering and Sciences Trevor Boyd Lansing IL Humanities, Education and Social Sciences Hannah Maurello Munster IN Nursing Nikoletta Kyriakakis Munster IN Technology Dakota Bailey Hobart IN Technology Travis McKinney La Porte IN Technology Cody Snoreck St. John IN

Read more stories featuring PNW graduates and view the video recording of the ceremony at pnw.edu/commencement-live.