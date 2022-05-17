The City of Portage on Monday gave an update to the ongoing construction at Founders Square.

The city stated on their Facebook page regarding the construction that “Much of it is completing the finishing touches to the renovations at Founders Square and the creation of Founders Plaza just east of the police station.”

They also said additional parking for the Founders Square area is being completed.

The city went on to state, “Directly north of the police station will be a 47-car lot and on the east side of the drive into the police station (on the west side of Founders Plaza) is a new approximate 10-car lot.”

The areas should be completed in a few weeks, according to the city.