The Michigan City Police Department says it is continuing extra VCR patrols to proactively to combat a recent uptick in gun violence in Michigan City.

While out conducting patrols officers seized two handguns, drugs, and made two arrests during recent traffic stops.

On Sunday, May 15, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation in the area of Oak Street and Belden Avenue. A K9 Officer and his K9 assisted the other officer with a free air sniff and the K9 made a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. As the five occupants exited the vehicle, a search was conducted and a 9mm handgun, an extended 9mm magazine, and a small amount of narcotics was located inside the vehicle. In speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, officers discovered that the owner of the handgun was not known, therefore it was recovered and taken to MCPD for safekeeping, until the owner can be located.

On May 17, 2022, at around 12:15 a.m., an officer observed a moving violation in the area of Wabash Street and 8th Street and conducted a traffic stop. Police say that in speaking with the driver of the vehicle, probable cause was established, and officers temporarily detained the three occupants of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located the firearm, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 20-year-old, Ian Williams of Michigan City, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a narcotic drug, carrying a handgun without a license, and dealing marijuana.

A passenger of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Kollin Knoll of Michigan City, was also taken into custody and charged with Possession of Marijuana.

With the assistance of the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, formal charges were brought against Williams for carrying a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, possession of schedule drug. Knoll is charged with possession of marijuana.