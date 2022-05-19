A man is facing charges, including false informing, after a vehicle accident in La Porte.

On Tuesday officers were dispatched to the intersection of Boston Street and Brighton Street for a vehicle accident. After arriving, officers were informed by a witness that a male driver involved in the accident fled on foot down Brighton Street to a specific address.

During the investigation the suspected male driver was identified as Robert Kampf and the passenger of the vehicle was identified as Robert’s grandmother, Shirley Kampf by several witnesses. Robert returned to the scene of the accident. Robert denied to officers he was the driver and Shirley was claiming she was the driver.

After the investigation was complete Robert was taken into custody for the charges of false informing, driving while suspended (prior), invasion of privacy and leaving the scene of an accident.

A warrant was filed for Shirley Kampf for the charge of false informing.