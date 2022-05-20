La Porte County Career and Technical Education students were recognized Thursday during a “CTE Signing Day” event. The ceremony celebrated career tech students who are making commitments to join trade unions or directly entering the workforce following their education at the A.K. Smith Career Center.

“We are so proud of these students, their hard work and dedication, and their commitment to the next step in their lives – whether that next step is starting a trade apprenticeship, beginning their career with a local businesses, or joining the military,” said Delincia Smith, Director of La Porte County Career and Technical Education. “We also owe our gratitude to the program instructors who have supported our students throughout this journey; as well as these companies who are growing their workforce with young talent right here in La Porte County.”

Six students in the Construction Technology program signed agreements with the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Carpenters Union, including Delaney Messer (La Porte High School), Reyes Steppe (Westville High School), Josiah Ross (Michigan City High School), Nathan Jackson (Michigan City High School), Orion Bennett (Michigan City High School), and Mikye Williams (Michigan City High School).

Energy Academy students who signed on with IBEW Local 531 are Matthew Knight (South Central High School) and Lucas Clark (South Central High School). Also signing with the IBEW Local 531 is Luke Osborn (South Central High School), who is completing the Automotive Technology program at A.K. Smith.

Four additional students from the Automotive Technology program signed commitments on Thursday, including Luke Osborn (South Central High School) with IBEW Local 531, Ashten Bulger (Westville High School) with Auto Park Ford in La Porte, Devyn Wehrly (Westville High School) with Michigan City Kia/Hyundai, and Ramona Dabney (Michigan City High School) with the United States Army Reserves.

The Modern Machine Technology program had two students who are joining local companies thanks to their trade education: Joshua Cummings (Michigan City High School) at Michigan City Tool and Die, and Conner Brandy (South Central High School) at KTR Corporation.

Culinary Arts student Cissaley Peer (South Central High School) signed a letter of commitment for Bare Bones Restaurant, where she is now employed. Also, Culinary student Destiny Woods (Michigan City High School) signed a letter with Rios Restaurant for a position in management.

The A.K. Smith Welding program had two students join trade unions based on the completion of their education, including A.J. Kentaft (La Porte High School) who is joining Ironworkers 292, and Isaac Lamar (Michigan City High School) who is joining Boilermakers Local 374.

Cosmetology student Bianca Robles (La Porte High School) also signed a letter of commitment during Thursday’s event, signing with Love Her Beauty.

More information about La Porte County Career and Technical Education, and the many programs offered to La Porte County students, can be found at www.EducateMC.net/CTE.