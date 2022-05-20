All La Porte County educators are encouraged to attend this year’s virtual Summer Technology Conference on June 3, to gain practical, “use it in classroom tomorrow” technology solutions to classroom needs.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3wjCBQk by May 27. The conference is led by the La Porte County Public Library and Unity Foundation of La Porte County.

This year’s conference again features Matt Miller, author of Ditch that Textbook and Tech Like a Pirate, who will be presenting new content applicable to teachers of all grade levels and subjects and regardless of whether they attended last year. In 2021, over 200 educators participated virtually in this free professional development event. The first 100 teachers to register who did not receive a free copy of Tech Like a Pirate last year will receive one this year.

Matt Miller’s passion is to equip educators to thrive in this new era of education and think differently about the craft of teaching. He spent more than a decade in the classroom, creating unique learning experiences for students through technology and creative teaching.