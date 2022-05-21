An motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon in Rolling Prairie after a crash.

Thursday at 4:20 p.m., a deputy was near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Michigan Street when suddenly, they heard sounds associated with a crash at the intersection.

The deputy located a crash scene involving a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle. The initial crash investigation completed by deputies determined a 2018 Subaru SUV, had been traveling eastbound on U.S. 20. The SUV was stopped in the eastbound passing lane and yielding to westbound U.S. 20 traffic when his vehicle was struck from behind.

A 2012 Triumph Tiger motorcycle, driven by 24 year-old Erik S. Smith of Post Falls, Idaho, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 in the passing lane. Smith failed to slow down and the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the SUV.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV refused medical treatment at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing.