Michigan City Area Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, received the Lifetime Achievement Award Friday from the Michigan City chapter of the Indiana Black Expo at its annual awards luncheon.

Also honored were MCHS students Jaden Smallwood and O’Marion Hatch, who were recipients of $1,000 IBE scholarships, and MCHS 2005 alum William Walker, who received the “I” Rise Award.

Former MCAS employee and community pillar, Arthur Payne received the Community Spirit Award, and introduced Eason-Watkins at the luncheon.