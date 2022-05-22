The La Porte County Health Department is informing the public that children aged 5-11 can now receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The booster can be administered 5 months after receiving the second dose of vaccine. Children aged 5-11 who are severely immunocompromised should receive a booster 3 months after their second dose of vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine available to children aged 5-17.

The La Porte County Health Department COVID vaccine clinic is located at 901 Lincolnway in La Porte.

The current hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments can be made at www.ourshot.in.gov.