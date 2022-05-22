Governor Eric Holcomb announced he will be discussing Indiana’s investment in advanced manufacturing at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland on Monday.

“Davos 2022 facilitates conversations between global thinkers, international dignitaries, government and business leaders to share their visions for the year ahead,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I’m proud to represent Indiana on a world stage to discuss all the innovative ways Hoosiers can be part of the solution regarding the myriad of challenges facing our state and world today.”

Holcomb will deliver remarks at the The Augmented Manufacturing Experience panel which feature panelists Sharan Burrow, Belgium General Secretary for the International Trade Union Confederation, Barbara Frei, executive vice president of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric, Andreas Koening, CEO of ProGlove, Natan Linder, CEO of Tulip Interfaces and Nicholas Carlson, Global Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider will moderate. Holcomb will share Indiana’s contribution to the future of manufacturing as the state has the highest per capital concentration of manufacturing careers in the nation.

Holcomb will return to Indiana on Monday. This marks Gov. Holcomb’s 12th international trip as governor. The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.