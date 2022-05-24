The Michigan City Police Department, along with other agencies across Indiana, will be increasing patrols as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

For the next three weeks, officers will be out in full force making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secure.

Their goal is to reduce the number of traffic injuries and fatalities from lack of seat belt use, a continuing concern.

The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with grants administered by ICJI.

Police say vehicle collisions continue to be a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, and NHTSA data shows that approximately 46% of all car seats are being used incorrectly. Parents and caregivers who do not buckle up are more likely to have kids who are improperly restrained.

Indiana law requires the driver and all passengers to buckle up. Children under age eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child car seat or booster seat.

Throughout the campaign, officers will be watching for seat belt and car seat violations while conducting high-visibility patrols during the day and night, when unrestrained driving is at its peak. Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to make sure children are in the right car seat and that it’s used correctly and properly installed.

Resources can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat.

To schedule an appointment with a certified car seat safety technician at one of Indiana’s 100 fitting stations, visit on.in.gov/SafeKids.