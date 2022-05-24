A pedestrian was injured early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Franklin Street in Michigan City.

At around 1:00 a.m., dispatch received a report of a serious bodily injury crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive. Officers located a Toyota Corolla stopped on Franklin Street in the center turn lane, facing south, and a female lying on the ground near the front of the vehicle. Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS personnel quickly arrived on scene and began with patient care. The pedestrian, later identified as Casey Wallace, was then transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for further care and later transported to South Bend.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Corolla was traveling southbound on Franklin Street when Wallace entered the vehicle’s right of way. The vehicle was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck her, causing injury. The Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division responded to the scene and investigated the collision. Police said on Monday that they were awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Michigan City Police Department asks that anyone with information about this accident contact Corporal Brian Wright, bwright@emichigancity.com or Officer Shane Washluske, swashluske@emichigancity.com or at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008.