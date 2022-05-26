The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help to identify a deceased white male in his 20s.

His remains were discovered in an abandoned home in the 1200 block of E. 35th Place in Gary Tuesday, at about 6:40 p.m.

The deceased is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 204 pounds.

He was believed to have been wearing white high-top Fila sneakers.

The cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Report-A-Crime Hotline at 1-800-750-2746.