From the Town of Chesterton:

“The Duneland School Corporation will serve free summer student meals to all children in the community, beginning Tuesday, June 7 and ending Thursday, June 30, at Chesterton High School, 2125 S. 11th St., Chesterton.

This Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a federally-funded, state-administered program which reimburses program operators who serve free healthy meals and snacks to children and teens.

All children 18 and under are welcome to participate. Meals will be served in the CHS Cafeteria (enter through Door 20). Meals must be eaten on site (indoor seating provided). Elementary age children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.”

Breakfast and lunch menus for the month are available on the Duneland School Corporation website at https://www.duneland.k12.in.us/domain/41