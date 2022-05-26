Michigan City Area Schools has updated sites for the Summer Food Service.

Knapp Elementary was added.

Lake Hills breakfast time was changed to 8:00 – 8:45 am

Under the Enrolled Sites:

Madeline Smrt Center breakfast times were changed to: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. (8:45 – 9:15 a.m. June 13-June 17).

Those changes have been made to the information below.

Michigan City Area Schools has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. Children must be present to receive their meals. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Free meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

OPEN SITES – (Meals available to all children 18 years of age and younger

Cleveland Park (300 Cleveland Avenue), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:00 – 12:20

p.m. Closed July 4, 2022

Garden Estates West (909 Pine Tree Court), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 10:45 – 11:05

a.m. Closed July 4, 2022

Green Acres (800 Hwy 212), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:20 – 12:40 p.m. Closed

July 4, 2022

Joe Hawkins Park (1501 W 8th Street), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:00 – 11:20 p.m.

Closed July 4, 2022

Knapp Elementary School (321 Bolka Ave.), June 13 – July 22: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed July 4, 2022

Lake Hills Elementary School (201 Ferguson), June 8 – July 1 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch

11:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Michigan City High School (8466 Pahs Road), June 6 – July 1 Breakfast 7:00 – 7:30 a.m., Lunch

11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Tall Timbers (3065 Springland Ave.), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:45 – 12:05 p.m.

Closed July 4, 2022

Weatherstone Village (1100 W US 20), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:20 – 11:40 a.m.

Closed July 4, 2022

Woodland Crossing (300 Woods Edge Dr.), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:35 – 12:55

p.m. Closed July 4, 2022

YMCA (1202 Spring St, Door L), June 13 – July 29: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:45 – 12:15 p.m.

Closed July 4, 2022

ENROLLED SITES – (Meals available to children 18 years of age or younger who are enrolled in

programs at these sites)

A.K. Smith Career Center (817 Lafayette Street), June 13 – June 17: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.,

Lunch 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club (321 Detroit Street), June 13 – July 22: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:00

– 1:00 p.m. Closed July 4, 2022

Knapp Elementary (321 Bolka Avenue), June 13 – July 22: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m., Lunch

11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Closed July 4, 2022

LaPorte County Juvenile Service Center/NOVA – Elston, (317 Detroit Street), June 6 – July 29:

No Breakfast or lunch. Afternoon Snack 3:15 – 3:45 p.m., Supper 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Closed July 4,

2022

Madeline Smrt Center (301 Grant Street), June 13 – July 22: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. (8:45 –

9:15 a.m. June 13-June 17), Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 p.m. Closed July 4, 2022

Michigan City Police Department (1201 E. Michigan Blvd.) June 13 – June 17: Breakfast 8:30 –

9:00 a.m., Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Pentecostal Temple (2722 Wabash Street), June 20 – June 24: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch

11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

For further information contact Nicole Santana, Director of Food Service Operations, at (219) 873-

2131, or 1100 S. Woodland Avenue, Michigan City, IN 46360.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

fax: (202) 690-7442; or

email: program.intake@usda.gov.