Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will begin a roundabout project in Westville at the intersection of U.S. 6 and State Road 2 on or after Tuesday, May 31.

Construction will be conducted in three phases, with the intersection of U.S. 6 and State Road 2 partially closed during the first two phases. The project will be ongoing through late October.

Phase one will be in place through early August, with the north and west portions of the intersection closed. U.S. 6 will be closed between State Road 2 and Lowman Lane, with an official detour following State Road 2 and State Road 49. State Road 2 will be closed between U.S. 6 and Main St, and the official detour will follow U.S. 421 and U.S. 6. The intersection will remain open to traffic between State Road 2 south of the intersection and U.S. 6 east of the intersection.

During phase two, the south and east portions of the intersection will be closed. State Road 2 will be closed between U.S. 6 and Lowman Ln, with a detour following State Road 49 and U.S. 6. U.S. 6 will be closed between State Road 2 and U.S. 421, and the detour will follow State Road 2 and U.S. 421. The intersection will remain open to traffic between State Road 2 north of the intersection and U.S. 6 west of the intersection during this phase.

The map above shows the road closures and detours for phase two of construction, which will begin around early August.

The map above shows detours for phase one and two of construction. Pink represents the paths vehicles will be able to follow in phase one and blue for phase two.

The intersection will be open in all directions during phase three while construction in the center of the roundabout is completed.