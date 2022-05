HAMLET- Roadwork will begin on or after Tuesday at the U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 interchange in Starke County.

Both U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 will have alternating lane closures, with changing traffic patterns in the area through late July. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

Work will include a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project on U.S. 30 over U.S. 35, as well as repairs on U.S. 35 under U.S. 30.