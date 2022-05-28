Friday morning the public and city officials gathered for a ribbon cutting to officially open improvements to the Founders Square and Founders Plaza area in Portage.

The project removed a public street between the park and amphitheater, turning it into a food court with electrical hookups for food trucks; added landscaping and lighting; created Founders Plaza between the fire and police stations and added 67 parking spots to the area.

Interim Park Superintendent Paul Ciesielski said the park has plenty of programs and events which will be held from Market/Music/Movies on the Square to Monday’s Memorial Day Service, 4th of July Festivities, Harvest Fest and much more. He said the park is also home to Hannah’s Hope Playground, the splash pad and amphitheater.

The city says This improvement project unites two segments of the park, allowing people to come together in a safe, unified area.