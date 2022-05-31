The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received several 911 calls on May 30th at approximately 4:10pm regarding shots being fired on the beach near Stop 2. Additional information indicated that one person had been shot. Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 quickly responded to Washington Park Stop 2 and learned that one subject had been shot. LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene and immediately transported the subject to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers canvased the area and began to look for evidence and witnesses.

Witnesses were interviewed by officers at the scene to gather more information regarding this incident and Detectives were called in to assist. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence collected at the scene.

Additional information pertaining to this investigation will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077, or email at apainter@emichigancity.com