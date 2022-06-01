The Northwest Regional Indiana Regional Development Authority Consideration of Establishing Transit Development Districts

The City of Michigan City has given notice that the Regional Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) will hold two public hearings, both of which commence at 10:00 a.m. on June 9 and July 14 at the Purdue Technology Center, 9800 Connecticut Drive, Crown Point, Indiana.

Both hearings will convene to provide information and seek comments related to the proposed establishment of seven Transit Development Districts which are:

-Hammond Gateway

– Gary Miller

-Munster Ridge Road

-Dyer / Munster Main Street

-Portage / Ogden Dunes

-East Chicago

-Michigan City

Materials related to the establishment of the proposed districts may be viewed at the RDA Offices or at nwitdd.com . See more details on the My Michigan City, Indiana Facebook page.