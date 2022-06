On Memorial Day, Mayor Parry announced during the Veteran Memorial Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery that he will use the proceeds of his upcoming Golf Outing on August 26 to dedicate this statue to the memory of “ALL THAT HAVE SERVED”.

In choosing this statue Mayor Parry feels it is a fitting and dignified tribute to our troops and a memorial that will keep their memory alive in a permanent way.

The dedication will take place at Greenwood Cemetery on Veteran’s Day Friday, 11-11-22.