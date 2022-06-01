On April 15th, 2022, at approximately 5:00pm, three juveniles came into the Michigan City Police Department indicating that they had just been shot with a BB Gun at the park behind the police station. The juveniles stated that they were playing basketball at the park, when they approached by another group of juveniles. One member of the second group proceeded to take the groups basketball and refused to return it. When the group asked about getting the basketball back, another juvenile pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and started shooting towards the group, striking two of them with BB’s. The juveniles stated the gun was a BB gun but did not have an orange tip on the end of the barrel. Both subjects that were struck by the BB’s, suffered injuries. LaPorte County EMS arrived to treat the injuries and parents were notified of the incident.
Detectives continued to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance, collect/process evidence from this investigation and attempted to identify any other suspect(s) that may be involved. Through the assistance of the community and those involved, Detectives were able to identify the juvenile suspects in this case.
Two juveniles were arrested in reference this this incident. One of the juvenile males involved taken into custody was charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon Level 5 Felony, Criminal Recklessness Level 6 Felony, Battery A-Misdemeanor, and Theft A-Misdemeanor. The second juvenile male taken into custody was charged with Theft A-Misdemeanor.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.