Detectives continued to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance, collect/process evidence from this investigation and attempted to identify any other suspect(s) that may be involved. Through the assistance of the community and those involved, Detectives were able to identify the juvenile suspects in this case.

Two juveniles were arrested in reference this this incident. One of the juvenile males involved taken into custody was charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon Level 5 Felony, Criminal Recklessness Level 6 Felony, Battery A-Misdemeanor, and Theft A-Misdemeanor. The second juvenile male taken into custody was charged with Theft A-Misdemeanor.