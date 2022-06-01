The Town of Chesterton announced on their Facebook page that two men were being held at the Porter County Jail Tuesday night, in connection with an incident earlier in the day at the Eagle Crossing apartment complex in Coffee Creek Center.

Neither man was identified and charges against both are pending.

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson, said at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Eagle Crossing after a male subject was alleged to have pointed a long gun at apartment employees checking on a report of a disturbance.

On their arrival at the scene, officers located the suspect, who was now unarmed, on the balcony of a second-story apartment and made contact with him, according to the post.

Richardson stated, “He was belligerent toward the officers and made threats to engage any law enforcement that would approach his door. The officers retreated and took cover, securing the perimeter of the apartment.”

Chesterton Police then requested the assistance of the Porter County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), including a negotiator. After several hours of negotiation, the man climbed out of a second-story window and onto a garage roof. “At this point, with the suspect still on the roof, ERT made entry into the apartment, ultimately securing the suspect as well as a second man inside,” Richardson said.

Both men were being held at the Porter County Jail pending formal charges.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment and “evidence consistent with the crime was recovered,” Richardson said.