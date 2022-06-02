The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) recently participated in numerous events honoring those who have served our nation and have passed away.

Activities included placing flags on veterans’ graves at the Greenwood Cemetery, manning the Washington Park Bridge for “Rolling Thunder,” (veterans motorcyclists), and marching in the Michigan City Memorial Day parade. The culminating event was the memorial ceremony at the Greenwood Cemetery.

The cadets also assisted other Michigan City organizations in May. These included the Lake Hills Elementary School’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math day, the Soul Steppers performance at Krueger Middle School, and the Keys for Hope Community Resource Center.

This summer the MCJROTC will conduct their leadership camp at the St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, during the first week in June.

Cadets will assist in the MCHS graduation on June 12, and will begin their summer military drill practice the next day. Selected cadets will also be attending the National Military Drill Camp at Schreiner University near San Antonio, Texas, and the Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania. They will end their summer assisting with the Citywide Back to School Rally.

All MCJROTC activities are funded by the Marine Corps and involve no cost to the cadet or MCHS.