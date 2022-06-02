La Porte residents looking to enjoy recreational activities in the city next Saturday can get a free ride, according to TransPorte Manager Beth West.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, residents can call to schedule a free ride to certain events and attractions within the city. West said their goal is to help promote activities and amenities around the city, as well as to remind residents of what TransPorte has to offer.

Residents can receive free rides to The Market at La Stitch, The La Porte Small Business Coalition’s Second Saturday event, any city parks, and Clear, Stone and Pine lakes.

Rides can be scheduled by calling 219-362-6565.