Indiana State Police say the driver of a semi was arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County.

At around 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a serious crash in the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 71 that involved several vehicles. When troopers arrived there were several officers from the South Bend Police Department on scene that had responded from a training they were having nearby.

Preliminary investigation indicated that eastbound traffic was slowing due to work that was being conducted on a bridge east of the crash scene. An International, driven by 26 year-old Chasen Thompson of Hamlin, New York failed to slow down and crashed into several vehicles in front of the International.

A Geo driven by a 60-year-old from Illinois was struck and pushed into the center median. The driver and two back seat passengers were transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The front passenger, 82-year-old Jacqueline Luczak, of Cicero, Illinois was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Cadillac driven by a 54-year-old of Georgia was struck and traveled through the median, coming to a rest on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes. An 86-year-old of Lombard, Illinois was in the front passenger seat and transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A Jeep driven by 45 year-old Eric Klein of Anna, Ohio was struck and immediately caught on fire as it came to rest in the center of the eastbound lanes. Klein was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Chevrolet pickup driven by a 48-year-old from Portage was struck causing it to roll and come to rest in the center median. They were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A Ford van driven by a 49-year-old from Valparaiso was struck causing the Ford to come to rest in the ditch to the south of the eastbound lanes. They were not injured.

As a result of this crash investigation Thompson was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Thompson submitted to a blood draw, which is normal protocol in fatal and serious bodily injury crashes and results are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. At the conclusion of this investigation all information will be given to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor to decide if any additional charges are warranted.

Westbound lanes on the Indiana Toll Road opened at approximately 7:20 p.m. and eastbound lanes opened at approximately 8:20 p.m.