The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is seeking community nominations for eight awards given during the Duneland Chamber Community Awards Luncheon, to be held on Wednesday, July 20. Nomination forms are available on the Chamber website or can be emailed to you upon request.

All nominations are due by Wednesday, July 6.

Putting Duneland on the Map Award honors an individual or organization whose achievements have brought state and/or national recognition to the Duneland area.

Business Renovation Award honors a business owner who has made a significant improvement to his or her businesses.

Construction Award honors those business entrepreneurs who have made a significant investment of new construction in the Duneland community.

Humanitarian of the Year Award honors an individual or organization that actively promotes and/or provides humanitarian services to the Duneland community.

Volunteer of the Year Award honors an individual who has actively dedicated his or her time for service of the Duneland Chamber and community.

Golden Achievement Award honors outstanding seniors who are at least sixty years of age, residents of the Duneland community, and have demonstrated substantial commitment to the Duneland community by providing significant service and leadership to church, business, civic or service organizations, community involvement and development.

Serviceman of the Year honors an individual who gives selflessly to the emergency services of the Duneland community.

Ashley’s Jewelry Duneland Distinguished Woman Award honors a resident of the Duneland community who demonstrates a spirit of humanitarianism, provides valuable service to her business or profession, and exhibits initiative and creativity while assisting other women in reaching their full leadership potential.

All nominations will be reviewed by the Chamber’s Nominating Committee, except for the Duneland Distinguished Woman Award, which will be reviewed by former recipients. All forms must be submitted to the Chamber office by Wednesday, July 6. Awards will be presented at the Duneland Chamber Community Awards luncheon.

For more information call the Chamber at (219) 926-5513.