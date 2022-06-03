The Future Problem Solvers Team from La Porte Middle School will compete on June 9, virtually in the 2022 International Conference Global Issues Problem Solving Competition, an event that includes teams from all over the world.

The Slicers were invited to this event after their first-place victory at the state competition.

At the state competition, the team selected four members to work together using out-of-the-box thinking to collaboratively craft a solution to the presented problem.

Coach Laura Kwasny has been the sponsor for this program, at both the middle and high school level, for several years.

La Porte Community Schools says that Kwasny is proud of the problem-solving and critical thinking skills her team exhibits, and looks forward to seeing what they produce next week.