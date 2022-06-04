With the continued Double Track Project progressing, the City of Michigan City has given an update on NICTD street closures.

Currently the construction team of Walsh/Herzog have the sweeper, traffic control, and the temporary striping company set up for Monday morning to re-open Franklin Street.

The plan is to open Franklin before noon on Monday and then begin moving detour signs for Washington Street, then close Washington Street on Monday afternoon.

They also plan to close Ohio Street and temporarily open Kentucky and Tennessee Streets.

Demolition and utility work will then begin on Ohio Street.