The DNR is reminding the public that peak molting times for Canada geese in Indiana are the last two weeks of June through the first two weeks of July.

During molting, adult Canada geese are grounded while they grow new flight feathers.

During this same period of time goslings have not had the chance to grow their first set of flight feathers, which the DNR says is why you may observe an increase in Canada geese and their young walking across roads this summer.

The DNR says Canada geese that are causing problematic interactions with humans during this time cannot move far due to the absence of flight feathers.

Because of this, normal harassment techniques are neither appropriate nor effective. Instead of harassing molting geese, consider installing a fencing barrier prior to goose nesting.

For more information about living with Canada geese, visit the Fish and Wildlife page on the DNR’s website.