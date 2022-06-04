A Hammond woman was arrested Wednesday for making threats against a judge, as well as other staff and attorneys, according to Indiana State Police.

On Wednesday, June 1, detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division (Lowell Post) were made aware of allegations of threats being made against a Lake County Juvenile Court Justice. An investigation was initiated and during the investigation the suspect was identified as 57-year-old Dorothy King, of Hammond. Police say that King made specific threats of causing harm to a judge, as well as other staff and attorneys.

Probable cause was developed and submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office who then requested a warrant for King’s arrest.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on the same day, King was located seated in a vehicle parked on Carroll Street in Hammond. King refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to leave by placing the vehicle in gear. Hammond Police Officers and ISP Troopers blocked her vehicle with other police cars, however she continued to attempt to leave. All four of the tires on the vehicle were deflated by law enforcement to disable the vehicle.

Police say King continued to refuse to exit the vehicle and was becoming more agitated with the officers.

Officers then broke the windows of the vehicle and deployed a chemical agent into the vehicle. King then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by Hammond Police.

King is being charged with four counts of intimidation.