The Portage Township Schools Summer meals program has begun and the City of Portage says Woodland Park and Founders Square are lunch sites for the Portage Township Summer Meal Program.

All children age 18 and younger are invited to join us for breakfast and lunch at no cost at the times and locations listed below.

The USDA has resumed their pre-pandemic Summer Meal Program requirements. Therefore, meals will be available daily Monday through Thursday; children must be present at the Summer Meal location; meals must be consumed on-site.

See locations, dates and times on the Portage Department of Parks & Recreation Facebook page or at www.portage.k12.in.us.

