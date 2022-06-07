Franciscan Health Dyer has announced a partnership with Signet Health to provide management and advisory services for its growing behavioral health service line, which recently expanded its adolescent programs.

Earlier this year, Signet partnered with Franciscan Health Michigan City at its behavioral health unit, bringing “a wealth of expertise and an experienced team focused on behavioral health and rehab,” according to Scott Mundell, administrative director of business development at Franciscan Alliance.

“While Signet is serving in an advisory and management capacity, patient care will still be provided by Franciscan Health,” he added.

Signet Health is based in North Richland Hills, Texas, and operates in 30 states.

Franciscan Health says that Signet Health “has become an industry leader in working with hospital leadership to create behavioral health programs rooted in best practices and innovative therapies through their expertise and commitment to advocate for the vulnerable.”

“Signet really brings that expertise in managing and operating mental health services, assessing what services are needed in the community and guiding us in the best way to provide those,” Mundell said.

In December 2021, Franciscan Health Dyer dedicated an expansion of its behavioral health programs for adolescents to meet a growing need for such services. Dyer’s facilities now include 20 inpatient beds for adolescents, 26 beds for adults and four beds focused on chemical dependency. Franciscan Health Dyer also provides: Emergency Care Services (ECS), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and other outpatient behavioral health services on the continuum of care.

The St. Francis Center is an adolescent residential treatment center on the campus of Franciscan Health Dyer, providing intensive therapy in a secure environment. The center houses up to 42 youths, ages 12 to 18, in two levels: separate locked units with 15 beds each for boys and girls, then moving to a 12-bed Journey unit, which provides additional privileges.