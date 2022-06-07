The Michigan City Police Department continues extra Violent Crime Reduction patrols to combat a recent uptick in gun violence.

While out conducting patrols officers seized four handguns, drugs, and made four arrests over the weekend.

On Friday, an officer observed a traffic infraction on Barker Avenue near Cloud Street on a Ford SUV. After catching up with the vehicle in the 1300 block of E. Michigan Boulevard a traffic stop was conducted, and six individuals were identified inside the vehicle. After further investigation a search was conducted by officers and four handguns were located in the vehicle. One of the handguns located was previously reported stolen.

Additional officers arrived on scene and it was determined that three subjects in the vehicle were involved in an armed robbery that occurred earlier in that day, in which cash and a firearm was stolen.

Formal charges were brought against 19-year-old Marquaivion Holmes, 20-year-old Corey Gray, both Michigan City residents, and 20-year-old Ramanze Robinson of Chicago, IL.

All three subjects were charged with armed robbery and theft of a firearm.

A fourth subject, 19-year-old Rodney Rolland of Chicago, IL, was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.