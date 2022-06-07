Valparaiso Police are investigating the theft of money from the Valparaiso Casey’s General Store, located at 2004 Morthland Dr. The theft occurred on May 20, at around 7:00 p.m.

Police say the male subjects are people of interest in the theft, as they were known to have the currency in their possession before leaving the area in a dark colored SUV.

Police say if you have information regarding the subjects or vehicle in the posted photos, contact Detective Josh Biggs at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “Money” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.