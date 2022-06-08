The LaPorte County Health Department announced that COVID-19 at-Home test kits are available for free at both the La Porte and Michigan City offices during normal office hours.

The La Porte Office is located at 809 State Street 4th floor of the County Complex building.

The Michigan City Office is located at 300 Washington Street, Suite 106 on the first floor of the courthouse.

Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Test kits will be available while supplies last. Please contact their office with any questions.