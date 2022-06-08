Noe S. Najera, Horizon Bank’s Executive Vice President, Senior Retail and Mortgage Lending Officer, Tuesday announced the promotion of Kenneth A. Whisenton as Senior Community Development Officer.

Whisenton will lead, manage, and administer Horizon Bank’s CRA, Fair Lending, and Diversity & Inclusion outreach programs. This position will support the oversight of the Bank’s CRA Lending, Community Development, and CRA Investment activities throughout Horizon Bank’s footprint.

Horizon says Whisenton came to the company with a firm belief that access to capital, financial education, and wealth-building financial services should be assessable to all. As a Community Reinvestment Officer, he worked closely with Horizon leadership to create a full-service comprehensive outline that will benefit low-to-moderate borrowers across 40 counties currently served by Horizon Bank.

Whisenton has led the increase in Horizon Bank Community engagement in his first seven months, currently surpassing the goal of 2021. He started his career as an Indiana General Assembly intern under the Pence administration. His duties included deciphering proposed financial legislation and its impact on Indiana constituents. He went on to assist a Northwest Indiana construction company as an analyst and led a diverse team who provided community restoration in low-to-moderate communities in need of infrastructure resources.

Whisenton is a Board Member for the ECIER Foundation and Horizon Bank’s Community Development Corporation and a liaison for multiple municipalities and housing authorities to offer financial direction regarding community development. Honors include: National Honor Society for Leadership and Success; Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor Member and Nestle Best in Youth. He is currently attending Purdue University Northwest with a concentration in finance.