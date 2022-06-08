The La Porte Police Department announced that Tuesday’s traffic blitz was a success.

With nine officers the blitz yielded 46 traffic stops, 31 written warnings, 20 citations, one drug arrest, and one traffic arrest.

Police said the blitz was necessary in order to make the roads of La Porte safer and reduce traffic accidents.

The department said comments received Monday helped to identify locations where citizens have concerns of traffic in their neighborhoods.

They also said this will help direct their next blitz and daily patrolling.