The La Porte County Health Department announced the COVID-19 testing Clinic located at 302 W. 8th Street in Michigan City will permanently close at the end of June.

The final day of operation will be Thursday, June 30. To locate a COVID-19 Testing facility please contact your family doctor or visit www.coronavirus.in.gov to find and schedule a test. Rapid test kits are currently available for free at both our Michigan City and La Porte office locations.

Additionally, the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will permanently close on June 29 at its current location at 901 Lincolnway.

Beginning July 6, COVID vaccinations will be available at our main office located in the county complex building located at 809 State Street, in La Porte. The vaccine clinic will be an appointment-based program. Appointments can be secured at www.ourshot.in.gov. If you require assistance with scheduling an appointment please contact the Health Department at 219-325-5563.